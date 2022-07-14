McLean County Fair events were successful despite the interference of on and off rains. Being a farming community we were appreciative of the much-needed rains.
Postage stamps went up again. On July 10, they went to $.60.
Fredia Broadley died July 2. Fredia Mae Ford was the daughter of the late Leslie William and Lena Mary Baugh Ford. She married J.W. Broadley on July 18, 1953. J.W. died 33 years ago in 1986. Survivors include her four daughters Shelia Murphy (Pat), Kathy Simpson (Jimmy), Sherry Moore (Paul), Rebecca Murphy (David Craig.), 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter; a brother Jimmy Ford of Henderson and a sister-in-law Pat Ford.
Stacey Smith, 58, of Beech Grove died June 28 at her Beech Grove home. Stacey Lynn Beard was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was owner-operator of Smith’s Super Saver for 22 years. Stacey was married to Clayton Henry Smith Jr. in June 16, 1980. Stacey loved McLean County and loved serving her community. She is survived by her husband; a son, Matthew Smith (Brittney), a daughter Tiffany Logsdon (Tony); six grandchildren and two sisters.
Todd Tichenor, 75, of Calhoun, died July 3 at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. Tolbert Clement Tichenor was born Sept. 23, 1946, McLean County to William Gates “Bill’ and Irene Marie Clement Tichenor. He was better known as “Todd.” He was retired as a riverboat captain. Todd was a U.S. Marine veteran.
Charles Allen and Connie Greenlee and their son Luke Greenlee spent Saturday at the Summer Nationals in Paducah last Saturday. They had a blast.
Emilee Ward and family spent time at the Tennessee Aquarium in downtown Chattanooga. Genna, Max and Amelia loved every minute of the trip.
Anniversary greetings to Beverly and Bruce Robertson.
Elizabeth and Lee Muster celebrated their 17th year of wedded bliss.
Doritha and Jesse Ward have been married 12 years.
Walter Taylor and his wife celebrated their 54th anniversary on July 13. Congratulations Walter.
Amy and Zac Dant celebrated their 6th anniversary.
Matt and Megan Woosley celebrated their 21st anniversary.
Nathan and Mandy Morris Ward have been married 10 years.
Mitzi and Paul Murphy celebrated their 43rd anniversary.
Michael Adam Woosley was 15 years old on July 7.
Larry Vaught, son of Prentice and Mildred Vaught, was 74 on his big day.
Greg Henson got another year older last week.
