Happy New Year!
Can it really be the beginning of a New Year? I hope that everyone has their New Year resolutions in order. Stay healthy should be at the top of your list. Try to be wise in your spending. Love your family and your neighbors. Just love everyone — but be careful of where you put your trust. Listen and pay heed when you hear about tornadoes.
Well, it happened to the people along our road — Route 796, Calhoun. Our mail was stolen from our postal boxes one morning early last week. They stole the mail that was in the boxes that was there to be mailed out. That means that if you had any payments (like credit card payments, etc.) they will not be credited to your account. We looked up and down the road and all of the mailbox doors were open. This happened during the night while it was dark.
Previously mail has been taken from postal boxes during the day. On one occasion they were following the postal carrier and removing the mail almost as soon as she put it into the boxes.
Doug and Shelia Steward experienced an earthquake while visiting their daughter Pam Tucker in Alaska. Shelia felt it before any of the others. It registered a 6.0 and went 89 miles deep. Despite shaking things up, everyone is okay.
Sympathy to the Steve West family in the death of his uncle, Douglas Ray West. Douglas West passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 20. He was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Hanson to Carley Jacob West and Lola May Puckett. He was the youngest of the four West children. Douglas lived most of his life in the Nashville area.
Bridgette Holtzmann has had her knee surgery again. Praying that she has a complete recovery.
Praying for Pat Jewell. She was on a visit to her home to visit friends and family over the holidays.
Tyler Galloway celebrated his 21st birthday.
Carlotte Griffen is nine months old and walking.
Alex Towery is 45 years old.
Seth Blakeley celebrated his 30th birthday. Happy birthday, Seth.
Others celebrating birthdays were: Andy Jones, Kerry Dame, Brett Conrad, Deanna Baird Buchanan and Pam Arnold.
Congratulations to Doris and Tom VanCleve on their 57 years of marriage.
Tracy and Perry Culbertson celebrated their anniversary on Sunday.
