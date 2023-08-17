Congratulations to Sage Griffin. Sage was selected as the 2023 McLean County Farm Bureau Outstanding Farmer of the Year.
The Dame Family Farms and the Maurince E. Sandefur Farms were selected to receive the Legacy Award. They also received a sign to be placed on the farm.
Congratulations to the Dame and the Sandefur Farms for their recognition.
Caleb Reynolds received the Jack Taylor Memorial Scholarship.
Beulah General Baptist Church celebrated their 115th birthday on Sunday.
The congregation of Beech Grove Christian Church presented Brother Midkiff with a belated 70th birthday party and cake.
The Christian Church will host its Community Closet on Sept. 9.
Thanks to everyone who made the Back to School Bash such a great success. There was a large crowd and all seem to have a fantastic time.
Happy anniversary to Curt and Pam Arnold on their 51st anniversary.
Jessie and Doritha Ward celebrated their 13th anniversary.
Laura (Schmetzer) and Gene Sandefur celebrated their 49th anniversary.
Alex and Ashley Sandefur had anniversaries last week.
Steve and Kelia West celebrated their anniversary last week.
Recent birthdays included Neil Sandefur, Chaney Tanner, Matt Warren, Colton Stratton, Alisha Keown Williams, Ricky Tharp, Gabby McCarty and Brooke Clouse-Devine.
