Congratulations to the McLean County Cougars football team! They won their football game against Todd County. Cougars 42 — Todd County 13. Way to go!
Beulah General Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming on Sept. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. Please come and fellowship with the church. Enjoy the music brought by “Kentucky Just Us,” a touring band combining traditional bluegrass, classic country and gospel. Homecoming meal will follow the church service.
Beech Grove Christian Church will have a Community Closet sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1. There will be clothing, toys, furniture, etc. Everything will be priced 25 cents.
The Baird-Goode Family Reunion will be Sept. 24 at their historic Baird family home place — the current home of William “Bill” Baird.
Sylvia Hunt O’Rielly, 87, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She was born Sylvia Joan Rightmyer Aug. 22, 1935, in McLean County to Roscran and Anna Catherine Towery Rightmyer. She married Freddie Eugene Hunt on May 7, 1955. He died Sept. 5, 1982. She later married Franklin O’Reilly January 1991 until his death Mar. 31, 2022. Sylvia was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, a member of McLean County History and Genealogy Museum and a member of the Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution. In addition to her parents and two husbands, Sylvia was preceded in death by her daughter, Alicia Jennings.
Congratulations to Brandon Welden and Makayla Render. The young couple married Sept. 17, 2022. Congratulations.
Madison and Seth Blakeley celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.
Jacob and Jessica Witherspoon Dant have been married 13 years.
Wayne and Leona Austin celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. That is wonderful. Congratulations.
Stacey Layton and Tommy Patrick celebrated their 29th anniversary.
Anniversary greetings to Nashau and Tyler Durham.
Leonard Hill celebrated his birthday — 70 years old. Happy Birthday Leonard.
Eva Claire Tanner was 11 years old on her big day.
Layne Woods was 11 years old on his birthday.
Perry Culbertson was 60 years old on his birthday. Happy birthday Perry.
Ty Gabbard was 12 years old. He is almost a teenager.
