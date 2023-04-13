Easter was beautiful this year. There were Easter egg hunts throughout the community.
Thieves are once again breaking into buildings and garages in Beech Grove.
Mark Bodertscher reported winds of 54 miles per hour during the wind gust in Poverty Wednesday afternoon. We appreciate Mark and his reports.
William Hayden’s birthday was April 6. He is the son of Sid and Jordan Hayden.
Eric Coffman (the only man in the Coffman Clan) celebrated his birthday.
Others celebrating their special days were: Nancy Ward, Jason Powell, Bruce Powell, Melody Baughn, Kalhlyn Maxwell, Jakob Baldwin and Ouida Moore.
