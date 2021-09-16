Fall is definitely in the air!
Harvesting has begun.
Hunters are in the fields.
School is back in session.
Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers are not having a meeting this month because of COVID-19. Hopefully they will be able to meeting next month.
Doug and Shelia Steward returned Labor Day from their Alaskan visit with their daughter Pam and Steve Tucker and grandson Dylan. They left Aug. 19 and had an awesome trip. There were two days where they were able to capture breath-taking photos of Denali.
Claire Tanner fractured her radius and ulna in her right arm. It will be cast for about three months. Surgery will not be needed. Her father, Davin Tanner was kicked in the face by a calf. He had to have five stitches.
We are proud of our McLean County 4-H Rangers. Over the weekend, they received a total of 24 trophies. Three individual state championships, one individual second place.
Sarah and Bruce Galloway celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Bruce recently had back surgery. He is now moving around much better.
Congratulations to Donald and Jennifer Lynn Dant Daugherty. The young couple were married a week ago Saturday.
Jacob and Jessica Dant have been together 12 years and been married seven years.
Sarah and David Woods have been married eight years.
Hannah Marie Smith celebrated her 12th birthday.
Sherry Baird was 77 years old on her big day.
Birthday greetings to Chloe Dempsey Torres on her 25th birthday.
Steve West was 66 years old.
Jevin Simpson was 16 years old.
Miss Abbi Lee was 12 years old.
Others celebrating their birthdays were: Rick Wiggins, Sharon Sandefur, Jeffery Brown, Judy Riggs, Sara Blakeley Hicks, Teresa Young, Bill Stinnett.
