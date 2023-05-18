Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 1 p.m. today, Thursday, at Farley’s in Calhoun. Sue Berry will be the speaker. Sue will talk on quilts and a most unique find that she recently found and it relates to McLean County.
Our recent rains have been from 4 to 9 inches. Needless to say the ground is wet.
Congratulations to Declan Scott and his sister Myla Scott. They both received associates degrees from OCTC.
Nock Busters archery had a tournament Saturday. Case Gabbard placed first. Ty Gabbard got his personal best. Congratulations to both boys.
Recent birthdays have included Jessica Witherspoon Dant, Carol Eaton, Laura Sandefur, Brandon Algood, Philip Scott Thomas, Doritha Ward.
Patricia Higgs Jewell, 77, of the Comer Community died Thursday, May 22, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. She was a daughter of the late Hubert and Nita Burden Higgs. She married Carl Ray Jewell in 1984. She retired from Carhart in Sebree, later managed Carl and Pat’s Poultry and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Pat was preceded in death by two daughters, Lori Crabtree and Lisa Howard and by a grandson Shay Crabtree. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Carl Jewell; a son, Wayne Howard; a step-son Tim Jewell; a stepdaughter Angie Lilly; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Carol Wilson of Owensboro, Brenda Jones of Florida and Stacy Heflin of Elba.
