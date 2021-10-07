Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers will meet at noon Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the McLean County Extension Office. If desired, you may wear your mask. Visitors are invited.
Fall fire season is once again upon us.
McLean County honored 50 years of football at the school. It also named the field at Paulsen Stadium Scott-Hood Field in honor of former coaches Bill Scott and Royce Hood.
Congratulations to Spencer Phillips. He was named the top running back to ever play at McLean County High School.
Beech Grove Methodist Church hosted a Halloween trick-or-treat party at Bill and Joyce Weaver’s barn. It was a very exciting and frightening evening.
J.B. Craig Jr. departed this life in September in Mobile, Alabama. He was born January 9, 1948, in Owensboro to J.B. Craig Sr. and Betty Jones Craig. He was preceded in death by his siblings William Craig, Guy Edgar Craig, Teddy Craig and Elizabeth Craig. J.B. Craig is survived by his wife of 21 years, Melinda Davis Craig; son, J. B. Craig III; daughter Sharon Johnson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Craig; sisters, Doris Craig Hill, Mary Humphrey and Brenda Harmon.
Doug and Jennifer Coffman celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.
A very special birthday greeting to Edwina Stiles. It was Edwina’s 90th birthday on Oct. 2.
Hallie Nicole Dant’s special day will be Oct. 9.
Karleigh Jo Allison enjoyed her 1st birthday with a birthday party and her smash cake.
Alma Rose Perez was 14 years old on her special day.
Lauren Sexton celebrated her 25th birthday with a big celebration.
Others celebrating birthdays include Andy Edwards, Della Bartley and Michael Wahl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.