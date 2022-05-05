The McLean County Plant Sale will be this Saturday at Myer Creek Park, May 7. The time will be 8 a.m. to noon. It is free admission. There will be plants to purchase.
Prayers are with James Michael Harris. He recently had surgery in Madisonville.
Morgan Longtine and Bryan Neyhart celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Tony Joe and Sandy Jefferies Dant celebrated their anniversary last week.
Davin and Molly Tanner celebrated their 4th anniversary.
Madalyn Morris celebrated her 23rd birthday.
Richey Humphrey was 75 years old on his birthday.
The twins Emily and Erin McIntyre had a wonderful birthday.
