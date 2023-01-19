Congratulations to Keith Dietz. Keith just retired. Congratulations — now you will have lots of free time — NOT. You are going to be one busy man. Have fun!
Congratulations to Case Gabbard. He shot his personal best and placed first at the Regional SD3A Tournament. He is the son of Caryn (Rager) and Michael Gabbard.
Theresa Young had her fourth arm surgery last week at Louisville Hospital. Hopefully this surgery will be successful. She returns for her first checkup in two weeks.
Scott, Marie and Macie Caraway enjoyed sight seeing at Princeton, Kentucky.
Joe, Nancy and Doug Coffman enjoyed a visit in the Amish community Saturday in Marian.
Eli Thomas Hayden had an Iron Man party for his birthday.
Nolan Clouse, Eddie Sallee, Paula Ayer, Darrell Wilson, Margaret Dant, Lana Hayden Owens-Burnett, Kevin Stratton, Kay Hampton, Richard McCarty, Glen Tanner, and Jason Hicks had birthdays last week.
Barry Kirkwood was 61 years old.
