Sarah Blakeley and family have returned from a beautiful family trip to Smoky Mountains.
Doug and Diane Coffman celebrated their 47th birthdays on Jan. 7.
Doug was born first weighing 5 lb. 4 oz. Diane weighed 5 lb. 8 oz.
Their parents Robert and Hazel Coffman did not know that they were expecting twins.
JoAnn Hayden’s birthday is Jan. 29.
Addison Horn’s birthday will be on Jan. 19.
Paul Murphy celebrated his 67th birthday.
Jehson Wilson is 8 years
old today.
Anne Wood Conrad celebrated her birthday last week.
Hannah Dant and David Douglas Hicks had birthdays last week.
Harriett Justus and Donny Hayden celebrated their anniversary Jan. 11.
