The Beech Grove area has received rain. We are fortunate that it has come slowly. Our prayers are with the people in eastern Kentucky who have received too much rain and are experiencing floods and death.
Michael Edward Ambrose died on July 20 of metastatic pancreatic cancer, a battle he fought valiantly since March 2020. He was 65 years old. Mike and family lived in Beech Grove from 1960 to 1963. He was named King of his second-grade class. Mike’s first-grade teacher was Mary Hardwick and his second-grade teacher was Christine Boyle.
His grandfather, Leon Ambrose, had a General Store in Beech Grove. It is now an empty lot with farm machinery. Leon’s wife, Mamie Ambrose, passed away in 1972, and Leon died in 1980. Mike noticed a casket on the upper floor in the general store in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. Mike kept the casket in his attic for years.
The happy ending to Mike’s earthly story is that during the last week of his life, he put his full faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. It was amazing to see the transformation, and it gives me great comfort to know that I will see him again and we will be together forever. I hope that all your readers do the same.
A special thanks to Hendle Rumbaut (Ambrose) from Austin, Texas, for the update on Michael. He was a great correspondent. He loved the Beech Grove community and its people.
Congratulations to Morgan Woosley on the birth of her daughter Zalaya Danielle, born July 25. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Barbara Gish celebrated her birthday on August 1. It a was a special day as all of her family came in for a visit. Her sons Scotty and Matt and Matt’s daughter came and spent the night. Charlotte and her husband Andy came in from Lexington. Others from the family joined the celebration.
Doug Hayden celebrated his 78th birthday. He enjoyed a small perfect celebration.
Others celebrating birthdays included Bridgette Gail Edwards Holzman, Vince Edwards, Bradley Wiggins, Jimmy VanCleve and Genia Cotton.
Cathy and David Ward celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.
Happy anniversary to Jessica and Adam Cheatham. They celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary.
