Congratulations to the McLean County Middle School cheerleaders. They are KAPOS Region 3 champs and will participate on the state level. They were amazing in their competition.
Wildlife specialists say “wear gloves when handling wild game.” Hunters beware, deer have been added to the growing list of animals that can carry and transmit COVID-19.
Tim and Linda Dempsey went on a great vacation from the mountains to the beach and back to the mountains — the prettiest sight was on their way home as they stopped in Louisville and did some early second birthday celebrating with granddaughter Stella.
Doritha Ward had an appointment at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The doctors were encouraging. There was a burgoo benefit for Doritha on Saturday.
Jeff Floyd, 59, passed away Nov. 9. He was the son of Eddie Wayne and Gladys Baker Floyd. Jeff was married to Sharma Hill on Feb. 29, 1984. He was currently serving as pastor of both Shavers Chapel and South Carrollton United Methodist Churches. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Baker Floyd and two brothers, Chad Floyd and Joshua Floyd. Survivors include his wife of 37 years Sharma Floyd; two sons, Brandon Floyd and Terry Pollard; a daughter, Erin Mariah Coley; five grandchildren and his father, Eddie Wayne Floyd and two brothers, Jarod and Jason.
Norma Ruth Sexton Latham of Calhoun went to be with the Lord, Thursday, Nov. 11. She was born in 1945 and was the daughter of the late Herbert Dwight and Retha Mae Carter Galloway. She was a graduate of Danville Kentucky School of Deaf in Boyle County. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Clemo Latham; a son Larry Sexton of Beech Grove; two grandchildren, Garrett Sexton (Rachel) and Quinton Sexton (Laurine) Sexton both of Beech Grove; three granddaughters Eloise, Evelynn, and Brooklyn and a special family Patti and Ryan Sallee. Memorial service will be at a later date.
Deer season hunting with a gun began on Saturday.
Case Gabbard got his first buck on Saturday morning.
Landon Goodwin got a nice 8-point Saturday morning — it was his biggest one yet.
Michael Woosley got his deer early Saturday morning.
Elijah Edwards shot an awesome deer Saturday morning. It took him less than an hour to find his beautiful creature.
Caleb Poe got a nice buck. Way to go, man!
Jaxon Dant got his first buck.
Sally Murdock’s grandson, Jack, beat his grandmother hunting Saturday morning. He killed a deer with a huge rack.
Misty Medley killed a deer that field dressed at 135 pounds and had seven points. She thanks her husband Joe Medley for the opportunity to hunt.
Audree Wahl and her dad, Brad, have hunted since Audree was 5 years old. She has killed several good bucks. This year was another good one to hang on the wall.
Linda Edwards and five others enjoyed Linda’s birthday celebration dinner at Patties 1880s.
Maddie Conrad celebrated her 21st birthday in Germany where she is serving in the military.
Aubree Brown was 3 years old on her birthday.
Kylie Ward celebrated her 18th birthday. Myles Holder was also 18 years old.
Terry Coleman celebrated his 67th birthday.
Deedra Lee was 38 years old on her big day.
Jonathan Ayer was 53 years old.
Special birthday greetings to Walter Taylor in Florida. Walter is celebrating his 82nd birthday.
Others celebrating birthdays were Billy Lee and Amy Woosley.
Happy anniversary to Tiffany and Joshua Allison on their second anniversary.
Brad and Christen Wahl celebrated their 11th anniversary.
