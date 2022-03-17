Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!
Are you wearing your green today? In years past if you were not wearing the color green you would be pinched or hit. Some teachers would be prepared and have green pieces of construction paper cut out to pin on the students that had forgotten that it was the holiday of wearing green in honor of the Patron Saint Patrick.
Scarlett Blakely placed third in the cutest cowgirl outfit. It was her first rodeo.
Wanda Arnold’s granddaughter Hayley Woosley was in a wreck Wednesday morning. Prayers as we are currently mourning the death of Wanda’s daughter Frances Dee Miller. Later in the week Wanda’s grandson Devin Woosley was treated and released from the emergency room for an air pocket in his lung and a problem with his liver.
Mr. Pueblito, a Mexican restaurant opened on Monday in Calhoun. They will feature Mexican dishes as well as steaks and shrimp.
Chuck and Becky Cheatham will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on March 26 at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church.
Mitzi Cheatham Murphy celebrated her 62nd birthday. Congratulations Mitzi.
Bernadine Edwards’s celebrated her 82nd birthday. Bernadine is still working every day.
Judy Thompson is 39 again.
Other birthdays include Jeep Ward, his son-in-law Barry Sharp, Levi Nave, David Scott, Linda Ward Dempsey, Shelby Richard, Adam Hardin, Ray Owens was 76 years old, Pam Stewart Tucker.
