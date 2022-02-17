Valentine’s Day is over and winter cold is still with us. We are ready for some of those warmer spring days.
Noah Coleman, a 17 year old student from Calhoun, is one of eight students in their state to receive a nomination to a branch of the United States Service Academies. He was nominated for the United State Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Janice Harris Scott, 65, died at Riverside Care in Calhoun. She was a daughter of James Elmer and Clarice Haynes Harris. Janice married Joseph Michael Scott in 1992. Mike died on Aug. 9, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Justin Scott, Allen Tingley, Eric Tingley, and a brother, Jimmie Harris.
Kathy Mathis McCarty, 70, died Feb. 8. She married Richard Dennis McCarty on September 4, 1986. She is survived by her husband, her son, Joshua McCarty; 4 daughters Bridgette Gunn, Michelle Rice, Deanna Broyles of Beech Grove, Savanna Boyd.
Birthday greetings to Sidney Mark Hayden (Sid).
Natalee Dant was 16 years old on Feb. 14.
Kit Kat Coffman is the big 10. In the morning, she received the Academic Team Governors Cup and in the afternoon she received a lemon birthday cake.
Anthony Gish had a birthday weekend. It was his big 40!
Jaxon Dant was 15 years old.
Others celebrating their birthdays included Sharon Dickens, Jennifer Griffen Sanders, Bill Freer, Neal Scott, Curt Arnold, Randy Thompson, Crystal Pillow, Janice Eubank, Malala Render, Jan Taylor, Cathy Ward, Belinda Coffman Taylor and Claire Underwood.
