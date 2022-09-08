McLean County Cougars won their football game Friday night. It was a home game. They played an excellent game that went into overtime. McLean County won with a 22-14 score. McLean County had not bet Grayson County since 1980. Way to go Cougars!
Congratulations to Ms. Gaye Johnson. Gaye was selected as McLean County’s Food Service Employee of the Year.
JoAnn Hayden’s aunt Evelyn Drury, 98, passed away Sept. 1. She was JoAnn’s Grandad Bernard Payne s sister, Evelyn lived in Curdsville. She worked at WVJS AM Owensboro.
John Christopher Baird was born at 11:41 p.m. on Aug. 29. He weighted 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 22 inches long. His parents are John Morgan and Jenna Baird. Congratulations on this beautiful young man.
Tom and Christy Sandefur Carr enjoyed Tom’s son’s 40th birthday. Tom finally got the family all together to get a picture with all of his grandchildren.
Happy Birthday to Jody Russellburg. Jody is the son of Debbie Reynolds.
Chloe Torres celebrated her 26th birthday at her parents home. One of Chloe’s gifts was a special cake baked by her grandmother Judy Ward. There is just no cake that can compare to a Judy Ward cake.
Sarah Blakeley Hicks was 30 years old on her big day.
Connor Ward was 15 on his big day.
Wednesday night Kenzie and Casey Wahl celebrated their 4th birthday with a family supper with Terri Wahl, Michael Wahl, David Ward, Sara Wahl and Cathy Ward.
Mr. Peck Wahl celebrated his 88th birthday on Sept. 4. Happy Birthday Mr. Peck!
Doris Jewell’s daughter Brenda Kessinger had a birthday last week.
Derek and Susan Ward Alexander celebrated their 31st anniversary.
David and Sarah Woods celebrated their anniversary.
Tommy and Stacy Layton Patrick celebrated their 29th anniversary.
Louis and Carol Robertson have been married 45 years.
