Congratulations to people and companies that received recognition at the McLean County Awards Dinner.
Laurie’s Souper Savor was Business of the Year 2023. They are in Beech Grove.
Bridgette Holtzman received the Educator’s Award.
Members of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce received the Non-Profit of the Year.
It was a very wonderful evening with many other outstanding winners.
Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet this Friday at 1 p.m. at Farley’s in Calhoun.
Sunday was Youth Sunday at Beech Grove Christian Church Disciples of Christ. The youth did a great job with the service. Everyone is looking forward to it becoming an annual event.
David A. Sunn, 81, died Saturday died April 22, 2023, at Signature Health Center in Hartford. He was the son of the late John K. and Lillian Field Sunn. He married Reva Gail Jones. David was the owner and operator of Hayden Insurance Agency in Calhoun. David served his community in many ways. His wife, Reva, died Jan. 11, 2023. They have two daughters, Debra Riggs (Steve) and Shelli Stevenson (Jody), and a son, Bryan Sunn.
Zetta Bottom, 67, of Beech Grove, died Friday, April 21 at Medical Center Albany, Kentucky. Zetta May Daughters was a daughter of Harold Eugene and Anna Louise Hayes Daughters. She married John Hardin Bottom on June 15, 1973. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Zetta and her husband, John, enjoyed their lake house in Lake Cumberland. Survivors include her husband John, her son James Bottom of Spring Hill and daughter Jennifer Sobecki. Funeral services are Thursday at Musters.
Debbie Whitaker, 68, of Calhoun went home to be with Jesus on April 17, 2023. She was a daughter of the late Marion Douglas and Billie June Fitts Wells. Debbie enjoyed volunteering in any area of her church and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Houston Bryant Whitaker, a granddaughter, Emmalee Grace Bowlds, a sister, Leslie Wind, and a nephew, Elliot Wells.
Linda (Ward) and Tim Dempsey had a wonderful time last weekend with Cloe and Pablo Torres and their grand pup King Torres. They also celebrated Linda’s birthday.
Tommy and Pam McCarty celebrated their anniversary.
Brenda and Tommy England had an anniversary on April 28.
Lisa and Kelly Baird celebrated 33 years of wedding bliss.
Melinda and Johnny Burgard celebrate their 19th anniversary.
Anthony and Jennifer Gish have been married 21 years.
Kathy and Tom Jones have been married 39 years.
Micky David Scott had a birthday last week.
Cammie Paul and Wil Underwood celebrated their birthdays last week.
The Robertson twins, Mylie and Maren, were 5 years old.
Happy birthday to Kathy Broadley Simpson. She had a birthday celebration Friday night.
Others with birthdays include Curtis Powell, Kathy Hudson, Zach Hagan, Megan Woosley, Casey West, William Miller, Wallace Hicks, Emily and Erin McIntyre and John Morris.
