Happy Halloween 2021!
The fall display at the home of Vernon Jennings is one of the best in the Beech Grove area.
Addison Horn on the 10th All-District Tournament Team and Claire Hudson, a member of the 10th District All-Athlete Team are best friends and teammates. They are students first and athletes second.
Congratulations, Claire Hudson for your achievement on all District Academic Team. Addison loves the sport and gives her all every time she steps on court. Congratulations, Addison Horn for All District Tournament Team!
Jakob and Chaylee Baldwin were married on Oct. 16 in Cromwell in an impressive barn for champion Belgian pulling horses. Chaylee spent a lot of time on this farm as a child and several horses were present during the ceremony. Jakob and Chaylee live on Kentucky 136 W.
Mica and Chase Dant won the funnest dressed at the Holiday Hills Resort. This is the second year that the park has hosted Halloween Weekends.
Gena Andrija Wilson celebrated her birthday at the Brew Bridge plus pumpkins and axe throwing. So much fun!
Tori Hayden was 30 years old on her big day.
Sara Wahl celebrated her birthday last week.
Mary and Andy Edwards have been married 22 years.
Beech Grove will celebrate Halloween on Saturday night Oct. 30. Trick or Treating will begin at 3 p.m.
