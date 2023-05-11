We had a lot of rain and thunder this past weekend. Hopefully most of that is over and the farmers can soon get back into their fields.
Jo Ann Payne Hayden, 85, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Jo Ann Payne was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Bernard Aloysius and Elizabeth Jane McCarty Payne. She was a homemaker and member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, enjoyed her grand and great grandchildren, reading, watching the Kentucky Derby, and caring for houseplants and flowers.
She was a member of the Catholic Alter Society, Alumni of Mt. Saint Joseph, member of the McLean County Homemakers Association, and had a lifelong devotion to reciting the Holy Rosary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Alan Hayden on March 2, 2000, a brother, sister, son-in-law, and a great granddaughter.
Survivors include three daughters: Sarah Hayden Thomas and husband Mike Parker of St. Amant, LA, Harriette Hayden Ellis of Beech Grove, Marie Caraway (Scott) of Calhoun; two sons: Mark Hayden (Paula), and Matt Hayden (Patricia) both of Beech Grove; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were Tuesday afternoon.
Our prayers and thoughts are with Shelby Rickard and family. Roy Edward “Eddie” Hopgood is no longer suffering and is with the angels today.
This year, Caleb Dant won the Tommy Tate Choral Excellence Award. Caleb is an eighth grader. Mr. Tate is a mentor, an encourager and a friend. It is a tradition at North Middle School to give an award to an eighth grader in his honor. Caleb is the son of Chase Dant of Beech Grove.
Those with birthdays include Madison Blakeley, Tana Glover McIntyre, Tori Coffman, Brian Bartley, Laura Sandefur, Tony Dant, Rhonda Woosley, Sara Melton.
Anna Kate Tanner celebrated her 6th birthday.
Laurine and Quinton Sexton celebrate their sixth anniversary.
