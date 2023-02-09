Knights of Columbus are having a supper at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Parish Hall. You will have a choice of a 12 oz rib-eye or salmon, baked potato or sweet potato. All plates come with green salad, dinner roll and desert. Tickets are $35 a person. These funds help support projects and other charities such as St. Benedict Homeless Shelter, St. Benedict Cemetery, St. Vincent Parish, Food Bank and many others.
Dr. John Hendricks, of Griffin, Georgia and Iuka Mississippi passed away Jan. 20, 2023. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. While working on his master’s degree, he met and married Patsy Ann Carman. They married in 1961 and were married 61 years. Dr. Hendricks served in the United States Army, Army Reserve and Kentucky and Virginia National Guards from 1862 to 1975 with an honorable discharge as an officer. Dr. Hendricks is survived by his wife, Patsy Carman Hendricks, a daughter Anne Childress (David Childress) of Corinth, Mississippi, a grandson Ian R. Browning of Griffin, Georgia and a son, Bob Hendricks of Griffin, Georgia. His memorial service was at Musters Funeral Home Livermore.
Military honors were conducted by McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. A private burial was held in the family cemetery in Beech Grove for family members.
Mary Lou Mackey Mosley, 84, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born June 21, 1938, to the late Edward Bert and Bessie Marie Mackey in Beech Grove. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Wayne Moseley, her sister, Anna Lee Bailey, and her granddaughter, Margaret Maree McMahon.
Robert Steven Murphy, 75, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Carmel Home. He was born Dec. 5, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Christopher and Imogene Riney Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Hardin Murphy, daughter in law Loretta Murphy, daughter Tonia Murphy, son Jason Murphy (Kelly), 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, with three on the way, seven brothers and three sisters.
Ryan Wilkerson, 39, of McLean County passed away Jan. 31 at University pf Louisville Health Center Jewish Hospital Louisville. He was a 2001 graduate of McLean County High School, a 2006 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan. He received his master’s degree from Murray State University.
Happy Birthday to Tate Ellis “Tater” is 9 years old.
Donna Dant celebrated her 70th birthday. There was a large birthday celebration in her honor at the firehouse.
Neil Dant celebrated his birthday. His family said that he could always be counted on to save the day.
Others celebrating their birthdays were: the twins Molly Tanner and Matt Heppler, Curt Arnold, Crystal Pillow, Sid Hayden, Quinton Sexton, Janice Eubanks.
Angel and Greg Badertcher celebrated their 34th anniversary at Pigeon Forge. It is a beautiful place to spend a week celebrating their anniversary.
