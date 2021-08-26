Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have its Homecoming Service this Sunday. Worship service will begin at 11 a.m. Potluck dinner is at noon. There will be a guest speaker and special music. Everyone is invited to attend.
O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill is officially under new ownership. The new owners, Alex and Ann-Michael Hamilton, will maintain the same quality service. They will be closed on Mondays.
Jean Rita Towery McCarty, 93, of Owensboro passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, at Carmel Home. She was a daughter of Charles and Mamie Towery. Jean was a teacher for the Catholic school system and a postmaster.
Congratulations to Walter Taylor on his book on Andre Michaux in North America, which was published this year by Alabama Press. It was featured in a nine-page article in the current edition of Smithsonian Magazine. Michaux was a French botanist who was a contemporary with and met Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and many other people of that era.
Congratulations to John Morgan and Jenna Baird on their beautiful wedding and marriage.
Madison and Seth Blakeley welcomed their son, Beckett James Blakeley. Beckett weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Jennifer Gish celebrated her 40th birthday.
Recent birthdays include: Sherry Moore, Laurie Scott, Brad Taylor and Jane Wink Hayden.
