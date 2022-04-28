Beech Grove Water System customers were contacted by Henderson Water Utilities — who supply water and utilities to Beech Grove with drinking water — until further notice Beech Grove is to conserve water.
Captain William Rowan NSDAR will meet at Farley’s in Calhoun at 1 p.m. Friday. Carla Troutman will be the guest speaker. Come and join us for lunch and desert.
We want to recognize Judy Rightmyer for her 50 years of membership. Judy joined DAR in June 1972.
Lois Conrad, 89, of Beech Grove died Friday, April 22. She was born May 2, 1932 to the late Herbert Earl and Edna Marie Evans Jennings. She married Thomas Alex “Bully” Conrad December 24, 1949. Preceding Lois in death were her husband Bully Conrad who died July 15, 2016, a daughter Tina Denise Conrad, a granddaughter Tina Marie Woosley and a grandson Ronald Huckberry, Jr.
Alisa Watkins Cheaney and family visited with her brother Alex Watkins and his beautiful family.
Congratulations to Jennifer and Anthony Gish on their 20th wedding anniversary. Anthony had outpatient surgery on his anniversary.
Keith and Jackie Graves Dietz celebrated their anniversary.
Wayne and Tammy Glenn celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Lisa and Kelly Baird celebrated 32 years of marriage. They had dinner at Lure Seafood and Grille.
Kathy Hudson was given a 60th surprise birthday party with wonderful friends and family.
Anna Kate Tanner had a special party with her unicorns.
The Robertson twins had a beautiful birthday party at Farley’s in Calhoun. Maren Lou and Mylie Sue Robertson had a wonderful cake and a fun day.
