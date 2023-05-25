School will be ending this week. Remember that there will be more little people on the streets. Please keep an eye out for them.
Strawberries seem to be especially good this year.
Ralph and Judy Ward celebrated the weekend with a family gathering. All of their children were able to attend and enjoyed the beautiful day and the company. It was one of those perfect days with just a little breeze and lots of trees to produce nice shade. A perfect day with lots of memories and great food.
David Eugene Dant, 56, of Beech Grove died last Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at OMHS. He was born April 13,1966, in McLean County to the late David and Linda Hayden Dant. David was a retired deckhand for Crouse Corporation and a volunteer for the Beech Grove Fire Department. He graduated from McLean County High School in 1985. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Dant and Timothy Dant. He is survived by his wife, Janet Dant: son, Jonathon Severs of Owensboro; daughter, Asia Dant of Beech Grove; sister, Joyce Hardin (Chris) of Calhoun; and his mother-in-law Darlene Freels.
This weekend will be Memorial Day weekend. Everyone be safe and have a wonderful time.
