Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers will meet at noon Tuesday, June 7. The meeting will be at the McLean County Extension Office. Visitors are invited to attend.
Poison hemlock has spread rapidly in the Green River region over the last several years. By the time we see the white blooms, effective long-term control is too late. The effective time of the year for chemical or mechanical control is early March in our area. Often seen along highways and fence rows, it has expanded into grazed pasture, wet lands and hay fields. It is one of the most toxic plants in the world. Most livestock will not eat the poison hemlock if other forages are available.
Congratulations to Pablo and Chloe Dempsey Torres on their second wedding anniversary.
Greg and Irene Bryant Longtine celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.
Happy 49th anniversary to Steven and Karen Schindler Bolton.
Linda and Steve Cheatham celebrated their anniversary last week.
Emmitt Blakely turned 7 years old. He ate breakfast at his favorite place, Cracker Barrel. After that, they had their first tractor pull of the season.
Mason Murphy celebrated his 12th birthday.
Ralph and Judy Ward hosted a Ward family gathering at their home last Tuesday evening. The gathering was for the children of the late Herman Beecher and Helen Ward. They had 10 children. The children attending were Jeep Ward, Ralph Ward, Joyce Bennett and her husband Melvin, Betsy Sandefur and her husband Coleman, Roy Dean Ward, Mitchell Ward, David Ward, Judy McIntyre and Glenda Smoutz. The only child not present was
Mary Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.