The Calhoun Christmas Parade will be on Saturday.
On Dec. 1, the Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers enjoyed their Christmas meeting at the Farmer and the Frenchman Restaurant and Winery. A great time was had by all.
Gemma Ward has a respiratory infection and pneumonia. She is a patient at Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He mother, Emilee Ward and her grandmother, Crystal Everly Ward are in Louisville with her. Please pray for this little angel.
Dallas R. Dickerson, 57, Livermore died at his home. His wife, Dana Carol Chambers, passed away in May.
Zole Cobb celebrated her 12th birthday.
Kelly Baird celebrated his birthday at Joys Cooking Classes. It looked like they made delicious foods.
Tink Cotton is celebrating his big 60.
Other birthdays celebrated were: Grace McDole, Neveah Wolfe, Mandy Morris Ward.
