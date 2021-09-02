Tina and Barry Sandefur were at The Half Century of Progress Show in Rantoul, Illinois. Barry’s late father, Jerry Sandefur, always loved to attend and to pull at the Progress Show. This year, Jerry’s tractor pulled and won the pull. The tradition continues.
Deer hunting season is once again upon us. Be aware that deer will be on the run and even more deer will be in the roads. If you do not have permission to hunt on someone’s property, do not hunt there.
Happy 102nd birthday to Noble Midkiff on Aug. 30.
Kenzie and Casey Wahl celebrated their third birthday with a huge birthday party. The girls are the twin daughters of Sara and Michael Wahl.
Waylin Edward was 9 years old on his special day.
Connor Ward was 14 years old.
Trevor Cheatham was 23 years old.
Katelyn Badertscher Fielden was 29 years old and her grandfather, Jake Badertscher, was 80 years old.
Little Karleigh Jo Allison was 1 year old.
Congratulations to Joe and Misty Moffett Medley on their marriage Saturday.
Jason and Sara Blakeley Hicks celebrated their 12th anniversary.
The community’s sympathy and love are extended to the family and love ones of Ralph E. Willis, 67 of Utica.
Ralph died Saturday from a boating accident at Lake Barkley. He was a son of the late Elvis Lee and Nancy Jane Ford Willis. He was married to the former Peggy Joyce Proctor on Sept. 4, 1992. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a daughter, Misty Willis Clary, by a brother, Roy Thomas Vaught, and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Jones Barber.
