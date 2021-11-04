It is that time again. Time to turn our clocks back one hour for slow time.
Do you remember how difficult it was when slow time began? It was the main topic of conversation for months and months. “Are you talking about YOUR time or MY time?” “Well, I tell you one thing, ‘I ain’t changing.’ ” After about two years, almost everyone was on one time. That is not to say that there was not a lot of complaining still going on.
Halloween Trick-or-Treat in the Beech Grove community was a success. Activities were planned throughout the county. Beech Grove United Methodist Church handed out 5,000 pieces of candy. The Christian Church gave out a lot of chili and hot dogs. Other churches had Trunk-or-Treats.
A special thanks goes to Benita Phillips for helping to coordinate the businesses and churches for the Halloween festivities.
We are hoping that next Halloween, Beech Grove will once again have the Fall Festival at the Beech Grove Fire House.
Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers will meet at noon Nov. 9 at the McLean County Extension Office. Visitors are invited to attend.
Patricia Kinney Durbin Harden, 71, of the Villages, Florida, went home to be with the Lord, Monday Oct. 18 in Leesburg, Florida. She was a daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth Majors Durbin. She married Edwin Kinney, who was the father of her two sons; later she married John Harden. Patricia was a registered nurse. Survivors include her sons Tony and Marcus Kinney; sisters, Joann Vaught and Louise Waters; and brothers, Donald Durbin, Raymond Durbin and Randy Durbin.
Congratulations to Thomas Baird and Olivia Parham on their upcoming marriage on Dec. 11.
Mark and Michelle Humphrey Badertscher are celebrating their anniversary. They have been going together 39 years and have been married for 33.
Makayla Render is celebrating her 21st birthday.
Stacey (Evans) Davis and Tracey (Evans) Short celebrated birthdays this week.
Happy birthday to James Michael Harris and Billy Lee.
