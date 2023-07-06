We are thankful for the abundance of rain. It was interesting to see the various amounts of rain that the area received.
There were many Fourth of July days activities. Everyone, except dogs and others that can not handle loud noises, enjoyed the long celebration weekend.
Prayers are with Lisa Spurrier. Her mother recently passed away.
Jeremy and Alita Sandefur Reynolds celebrated their twentieth years of marriage and their almost 29 years together.
Jessee and Doritha Ward celebrated their anniversary.
Mickey and Lynne Scott had an anniversary. Nathan and Mandy Ward had an anniversary.
Baron Holder was 24 on his birthday. Tim Dempsey was 66 on Sunday. Dylan Holder was 28 on his big day. Others with birthday were Crystal Conrad, Greg Dant, Doug Stewart, Caitlin Griffin Hurt, Charlotte Gish Manno, Barry Sandeful, Shelly Gish Roberts, Karen Coleman, Audree Wahl and Caitlin Hurt.
