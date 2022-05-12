The 2022 McLean County Chamber of Commerce was a huge success. This was the 31st year of the banquet.
Chase Foster was the 2022 Scholar Recipient. Volunteer/Citizen of the Year was Nick Evans. Educator of the Year was Kim Woodall. Business of the Year was Farm Bureau. Entrepreneur of the Year was Sammy Jean’s Cafe & Catering.
The Beech Grove/Glenville Homemakers met last week. The time of their regular meeting is usually at noon. on the second Tuesday of each month. The meetings are at McLean County Extension Office.
Quintin and Laurine Sexton celebrated their 5th anniversary. In the evening they had dinner at Hometown Roots in Henderson. It is Laurine’s favorite place to eat.
Special birthday greetings to Benita Phillips.
Jaron Blake Ward was nine years old.
Victoria Anne “Tori” Coffman celebrated her 5th birthday.
Annie Kate Tanner celebrated her 5th birthday.
Others with birthdays were Tana Glover McIntire, Tony Dant and Rhonda Woosley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.