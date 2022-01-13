Our beautiful warm weather left us with snow and cold.
On Thursday night, the temperature was -.5 degrees. Now that is cold! Several people reported frozen water pipes. Please remember those animals that have to stay outside without shelter. Our weather has quickly changed once again. Now we are experiencing days and days of rain. Typical Kentucky weather — it will change.
Prentice and Mildred Vaught will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on January 17. Their children, Betty Vaught Wilson and Larry Vaught, are hosting a family get-together on the 17th to celebrate this amazing event.
Alex and Karen Edwards Towery are celebrating 22 years together.
John and Tasha Lee celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.
Wayne and Clara Clayton Johnson had an anniversary recently.
Addison Horn celebrated her 18th birthday.
Doug Coffman and his twin sister, Rachel Coffman Gieske, celebrated their birthday.
Hannah Grace Dant, a senior at Apollo, celebrated her 18th birthday.
Jeremy Reynolds and Chelsie Freels Reynolds recently celebrated their birthdays.
Elva Ruth Ranson, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 29, 2021. She was born in Daviess County to the late Edgar and Eunice McFarland Ranson. She was a member of the Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by four brothers: Harold, Harford, John C. and Bobby Ranson.
