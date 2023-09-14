The McLean County Cougars played the Hancock County Hornets football team Friday night. The final score was McLean County 20 — Hancock County 18. It was a very good game. The Cougars are tough.
The sixth annual Bill Mattingly Memorial Tractor Ride took place Saturday. The tractor ride and meal was held at 2 p.m. Funds raised at the event will benefit scholarships and support programs at Owensboro Community and Technical College.
The Steve Bridgmon concert will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. The concert will be at the Beech Grove Christian Church.
Congratulations to Bill and Janet Sandefur and Jacob and Jessica Dant on their recent anniversaries.
Abbi Lee celebrated her 14th birthday. She loves hunting deer. A real outdoor girl!
Other recent birthdays include: Sharon Sandefur, Keith Dietz, Eva Cook, Rick Wiggins, Alex Sandefur, Sheila Stewart, Sherri Turley, Melanie McCarty, Walker Ellis, Teresa Young, Bill Sandefur, Chip McIntyre and Christy Carr.
