Thanksgiving greetings to everyone.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church hosted the Beech Grove Comm-
unity Thanks-
giving Service on Sunday evening. The event was well attended.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church pastor Brother Justin Hunter brought the message.
Emilee Ward played chicken with a deer. The deer lost, but from the looks of Emilee’s car she didn’t fare well either. She is thankful that she was not injured.
Riley Cole Holzhauser celebrated his 13th birthday.
Lily VanCleve, daughter of Jimmy and Leigh Ann VanCleve, celebrated her birthday last week.
Justus Hayden was 25 years old. Little Cole Badertscher was 3 years old.
Others with birthdays include: Cheryl Coffman Lorenze, Judy Ward and Dean Ward.
