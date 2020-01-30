There is a proposal to increase Kentucky Sales Tax to 8% starting January 2021. The bill will also raise personal property tax to 6% and motor vehicle usage up to eight %.
Kerry Dame has ended his final season as “Voice of the Maroons”. Dame has been the announcer of the MNHHS football and basketball programs.
Doug Stewart had rib plating surgery. Rib Plating involves screwing titanium plates into broken ribs to stabilize fractures. Doctors report that patients recover with less pain. Shelia Stewart is at home continuing her recovery. Doug and Shelia’s daughter, Pam Tucker has returned to her home in Alaska.
Maggie Bartley, 72, passed away last Friday. Maggie Lee Dukes, daughter of the late Luther and Lizzie Groves Dukes married Wavie Bartley in 1966. Maggie was preceded in death by her husband Wavie, and their son, Sam Bartley.
The community’s sympathy is extended to Virginia Taylor. Her sister, Anna Mae McElwain passed away recently.
Happy Birthday to Kimberly Jackson’s daughter Laila Louise. Laila celebrated her 18th birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.