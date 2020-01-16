PACK — Ben Abrams, 79, of the Pack Community in McLean County went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his home. Benjamin Smith Abrams was born Jan. 6, 1941 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late B. Edward and Fannie Whitaker Abrams, was married to the former Barbara Ann Terrell Dec. 29, 1969 until her death Feb. 3, 2013 and was later married to the former Wanda Carolyn Rust July 27, 2015. Ben retired as an A-Operator from Texas Gas in Slaughters and was a member and church elder of Calhoun Christian Church. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, enjoyed both building and flying model airplanes, hunting, farming, and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents and first wife, Ben was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Abrams.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Abrams; a son, Timmy Abrams of Madisonville; three daughters, Carol Hancock (Randy) of Glenville, Vickie Decker (Greg) of Beaver Dam, and Pamela Crabtree (Zephyrin) of Pellville; a step son, Steve Pleasant (Tammy) of Greenville; a step daughter, Sheila Buchanan (Phillip) of Anton; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a brother, Edwin Abrams of Pack; and two sisters, Dell Evans of Calhoun and Cinda Vanover of Pack.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Keith Sage, Mike Rust and Steve Pleasant officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post # 5415. Friends may visit with Ben’s family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Ben Abrams family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Christian Church; P.O. Box 67; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
