Ben Allen Johnson, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired), 86, passed away Feb. 1. He was born on Nov. 8, 1935 to the late Jack Crow Johnson and Reta Wilton Coin Johnson. Ben was a career military officer and systems analyst specializing in guided missile systems. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening, and was a UK Wildcats fan. Ben is survived by his spouse, Kitty Johnson; daughters, Meg (Stuart) Wilson and Jenny (Scott) Metcalf; grandchildren, Emily Schmidt, Kate Kenner, Ben Wilson, and Conner Wilson; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Emmi, Maya, and Declan. He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Nancy Foley Johnson. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home — Harrodsburg Road. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lexington Rescue Mission: 444 Glen Arvin Ave. Lexington, KY 40508. This service will also be live streamed on Facebook at Kerr Brothers Live streams.
