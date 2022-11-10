Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Wednesday, Nov. 2, in McLean County to raise awareness about the importance of healthcare in Kentucky and to present awards for infrastructure projects.
Beshear joined local leaders and officials at the McLean County Courthouse in Calhoun to award $317,464 for road repairs and assisting with park renovations.
McLean County Fiscal Court received $139,564 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the resurfacing of Revlett Stroud Road, which connects about 20 local people and businesses and will help with resurfacing 2.35 miles beginning at Kentucky Highway 2226 and extending east and ending at Kentucky 81.
Additionally, the county received $177,900 from the federal Land & Water Conservation Fund and administered by the state’s Department for Local Government to install new restrooms, sewer lines and a lift station for Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
The funds will also cover new playground equipment that will be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, which Beshear said means “every single citizen can enjoy this park.”
“As you all know, this park is vital to your tourism and your recreational industry throughout the year,” he said. “... You all should be really proud of this park, and we’re just proud to invest in it.”
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said receiving the funds and recognition would have not been possible without the assistance of the Green River Area Development District (GRADD).
“We’re a smaller county, and I think our cities would agree with that; and the work that we do and the awards that we get are a testament to the teamwork and friendships we have with GRADD,” he said. “We couldn’t do what we do today without them.”
Dame was happy to be in a room “full of friends” and highlighted how far the county has progressed while looking to still move forward.
“I think we’ve come a long way in the last three years,” he said. “I think we’ve got … a farther way to go.”
Beshear commended the hard work of city, local and regional officials, while stating the commonwealth is looking to see brighter days ahead.
“We are, I believe, coming out of what has been a deep, dark, historic moment,” he said, “and I will admit that it seems like the challenges of that moment have continued to pile up. … It looks like we are through, at least, the mass majority of it.
“... I’m here to tell you I have faith. I have faith that we’re gonna make it through the difficulty of today and emerge into a tomorrow that is as bright and optimistic for our state as at any time in my lifetime.”
