When Emily Murphy steps outside her family’s McLean County home, she’s surrounded by tobacco, poultry houses and row crops.
Murphy, 23, grew up working on the family farm, which led her to an ag-related career field.
“That’s kind of where I got my work ethic,” Murphy said. “My passion for agriculture is from being out working on the farm and in the tobacco patches through all phases growing up. And being in our chicken houses, you kind of learn the value of hard work at a young age living on a farm.”
In February 2021, Murphy went to work for the Daviess County Conservation District before joining the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service office in December.
“I’m still 25% (conservation) district and 75% natural resources, so I still get to help both sides,” said Murphy, who’s an ag conservation technician for the NRCS.
Murphy, an Apollo High School graduate, followed the footsteps of her father, Phil, in joining the FFA and was introduced to a number of potential ag-related careers outside of working on the farm.
Before deciding on an ag career, she enrolled in OCTC’s ag program to further her education.
“In my heart, I always knew I’d come back and do something in agriculture,” she said. “Going into high school, I knew I had to be part of Future Farmers of America — my siblings were in it; my dad was part of it. Through that and going to different competitions, there’s just a variety of things you can do in ag and through FFA, and I saw that.”
For Murphy, it was not only being outdoors but also the land itself that drew her interest.
She said her job allows her to aid farmers in making decisions about the best practices regarding their land, which usually involves installing sediment basins.
“We do a lot with erosion and trying to help farmers fix their erosion or prevent it,” she said. “…Our main focus is to preserve that land for future generations — just making the soil healthier. For our programs, if the farmers don’t want to do it, they don’t have to. Our programs are voluntary, but we’ll still give them tips or advice.”
And with her job, Murphy said she’s able to relate to farmers and attributes it to her father.
“He’s always been proud to be a farmer and very passionate about it,” Murphy said. “And even through hard times on the farm, I’d always see him push through and come out on the other side.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
