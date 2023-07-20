Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, with Steven Case and his wife, Patricia, acting as full-time pastors at the church.
“My original pastors, Reverend Lindel Hinton and Annette Hinton, came to Livermore to pastor the church there in (1963),” Case said. “(...) They started the church across the street up on the hill, and then they finished the church that we are in now in (1963-65), and we’ve been having church in the same building there for 60 years.”
During those years, the church has been remodeled twice, added an outreach center, Sunday school classrooms, with about 75-85 regular attendants, Case said.
The church meets on Sunday mornings and nights, and on Wednesday nights.
“It’s a little country church, family church, kind of family-oriented atmosphere,” Case said. “(It’s) non-denominational, has live music with a full band (that plays) contemporary gospel music.”
Case said that the family-friendly atmosphere helps to keep people coming back to the church.
“We try to celebrate every five years for the anniversary of the church,” Case said. “And we invite people, like pastor friends from other churches, people that have friends that might not be able to come due to their services. We try to invite them, bring in the community, bring some of your family members that might not be able to come any other time.”
For the anniversary, they have their regular service, before taking a break for lunch, and as people come in around 1-2 p.m., a second service would start, Case said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the church had pivoted to worship in the parking lot, with drive-up services being available. The church had also set up a transmitter, allowing people to pick up the preachings on the radio in case of inclement weather.
“We had great turn-out for that, and actually had several visitors around the city of Livermore and different places that found out that we were doing it, and they would come,” Case said. “Being able to be a part of a church (is important). A lot of churches really shut down during that time period when we weren’t having services and pastors were trying to stay connected through livestream.”
Case said that he enjoyed the drive-in parking services, with the atmosphere of having people at the church rather than having to remotely preach.
“We did that for a couple months, then we started moving back inside with face masks for those that want it,” Case said. “(...) We were going through all the extra cleaning that you need to and checking temperatures and all. Eventually, it just went back in to start having services as normal as we could; it seemed like that helped us maintain a good connection with the people than just the couple weeks we had shut down completely.”
Due to the on-site services outside, and the closure of churches in the area at the time, the attendance had gone up after the pandemic, Case said.
“It seemed like maybe during that time, there were different ones that either started coming from the impact of COVID and being locked down,” Case said. “It gave some people time to decide if they wanted to go to different churches. We could tell after COVID that our numbers were going up, and they still are.”
Before COVID, attendance was around 50 people on Sundays, both in the morning service and evening service, rising to its current number at around 75-85 people, Case said.
Case said that he and his family had been a part of the church throughout his whole life, along with several other members of the church, including the founding pastor, Annette Hinton.
“We still have (...) 30 of those in attendance have been a part of the church for at least, if not all, of that 50-60 years,” Case said. “Since COVID, we’ve probably taken on 20-25 new families that weren’t a part of the original congregation. Probably out of those, I would say at least 75% of them were originals for quite some time.”
Case believes that this rapid growth comes from the shared experience of COVID making people want to be a part of a “family-oriented worship service” opposed to staying home and watching a livestream.
“I think (the 60 year anniversary) is a great testimony to the foundation of the church that was built by Rev. Hinton and his wife,” Case said. “They, as well, had quite a large family, and the majority of the family were a part of the church. I think it just helped to create that family foundation of the community-type atmosphere of the church.”
The next chapter of the church is dependent on if the church continues to grow, Case said.
“We’ve also purchased a couple of properties that are to the left side of the front porch of our existing sanctuary, so if we need to, we can add a new metal sanctuary,” Case said. “If we need to build, we can. It looks really good, as far as the potential we have and if we continue to grow like we are, I could see us adding on or building a new building that is adjacent to the sanctuary we have now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.