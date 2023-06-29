RUMSEY — Betty Bickett , 91, of Rumsey, Kentucky left her earthly home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2023. Elizabeth Joyce Rumage was born Dec. 23, 1931, in St. Joseph, Kentucky to the late Robert E. and Martina Wink Rumage, was the oldest of eight siblings and was better known as “Betty” to her family and friends. Betty was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, memaw, and friend who will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. She fell in love with Joseph Alvin Bickett, and they were married June 9, 1951. Together they made their home in McLean County as a farming family with Alvin farming and Betty dedicating herself to looking after their home and raising their children. They were married over 63 years and were blessed with nine children, seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Betty was a devout Catholic and member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Bickett, who died March 20, 2015; by two sons, Keith Louis Bickett and Joe Bickett; by a daughter, Lisa Young; by a grandson, Ian LaBron; and by a son-in-law, Wes Andrews.
Her memories will be lovingly cherished by her surviving six children, Mary Beth Andrews of Frankfort, Steve Bickett (Vicki) of Slaughters, Vickie Groce (Steve) of Bowling Green, Paula McGuire (Jeff) of Boonville, Indiana, Gary Bickett (Karen) of Rumsey, and Amy LaBron of Bradenton, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Steve Young of Calhoun; a daughter-in-law, Jane Bickett of Owensboro; three sisters, Genevieve Galloway, Carolyn Infanti both of Owensboro and Sharon Hardin of Fordsville; and two brothers, Bob Rumage (Mary) and Ronnie Rumage (Rosemary) both of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Betty Bickett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Sebastian Catholic Church; 180 Kentucky 136 West; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Betty at musterfuneralhomes.com.
