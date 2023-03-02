LIVERMORE — Betty Gross, 87, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Betty Lou Holder was born April 30, 1935, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late James Buchanan and Grace Ilene Brown Holder and was married to Gerald Walter Gross Jan. 12, 1951. Betty was full of life and had both a loving and giving heart. She was a homemaker and a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed spending time with her sisters, singing and dancing . In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gerald Gross; by a daughter, Susie Gross; by a son, Larry W. Gross; and by four sisters, Myrl Lawrence, Wanda Gray, Faye Free, and Joyce Spain Walker.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby Gross (Stella), David Gross both of Livermore, and Kenny Gross (Karen) of Calhoun; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Gross of Centertown; 16 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lois Turner Goforth and Nancy Mansfield both of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Bruce Mason officiated. Burial was at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore.
The Betty Gross family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Betty at musterfuneralhomes.com.
