ISLAND — Betty Jane Bolton, 90, of Island, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun.
Betty Jane Miller was born Oct. 22, 1931 in McLean County, Kentucky, to the late Alfred and Ora Mae Coke Miller and was married to Weldon Jackson Bolton. Betty retired as a supervisor at Carhartt in Sebree and was a member of Island Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, dancing and singing for both the residents and staff at Riverside.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Weldon J. Bolton, who died March 10, 1995, and by a son, Byron J. Bolton, who died May 18, 1952.
Survivors include a sister, Bonnie Boyken of Island; two nieces, Debbie Boyken-Payne (Steve) of Owensboro and Becky Lunsford (Jim) of Arnold, Missouri; and three nephews, Barry Miller (Linda) of St. Louis, Keith Boyken (Sherry) of Beech Grove and Jeff Boyken (Wendy) of Paducah.
Funeral services were held on Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Chad Rafferty officiated. Burial was at the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County.
The Betty Jane Bolton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Riverside Resident Activity Fund; 190 Kentucky 136 East; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Betty at musterfuneralhomes.com.
