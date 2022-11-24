Regardless of what aspect of the agriculture industry they’ve gone into, the Kuegel family has continued to persist with loyal workers by their side.
And the bond they’ve formed has gone well beyond work, especially with employee Javier “Harvey” Cortez, who came to the Kuegels over 30 years ago to work on the family’s Daviess County tobacco crop.
Originally from Tuxpan, Nayarit in Mexico, Cortez made his way to the U.S., first finding employment in a tobacco field in Virginia before coming to the commonwealth.
“We sent applications in to get workers, and Harvey was the first one that came,” said Rod Kuegel, co-owner of Beef & Bacon Custom Processing in Beech Grove.
Cortez worked on the Kuegels’ tobacco crop up until the family announced they would have its final burley tobacco harvest in 2020, ending a legacy that was started by Kuegel’s father more than 70 years ago.
Throughout that time, the relationship between the Kuegels and Cortez only grew stronger, both on a professional and personal level.
“We strove to bridge that gap between just an employer-employee relationship,” said Clay Kuegel, co-owner of Beef & Bacon and one of Rod Kuegel’s sons, “and to do that, we wanted to spend time with each other outside of work.”
Clay Kuegel said his parents would take him and older brother Luke to Mexico every Christmas and spend the holiday season with Cortez’s family to get to know them better.
It has made an impact on both sides.
“We absolutely loved it,” Clay Kuegel said. “That has been a very good experience for me and my brother.”
“It has been wonderful for (me) to become further than that employer-employee relationship,” Cortez said through a translator. “...It didn’t take any time at all to be considered family.”
While Cortez was able to gain skills from the Kuegels working in the field, Clay Kuegel said the family learned just as much from Cortez in other areas.
“By spending most of my childhood with Harvey taking care of me and my brother, he is the reason I have learned so much and (why) I am bilingual in Spanish,” he said. “Everything that I have been raised with — not only with my parents, but with Harvey taking care of me; it has built into my life a deep love for all things Hispanic.
“I’ve learned so much from being on the other side and seeing from their eyes and seeing from their point-of-view. A lot of Americans … don’t get that experience.”
When the Kuegels decided to purchase Beef & Bacon nine months after the original facility caught fire in 2020, the family were keen on bringing Cortez and their additional workers from Mexico along for the new venture.
“(The business) was new for us, and it’s still new for us,” Clay Kuegel said. “But the main goal was to keep allowing them to have a job. …We wanted to give them the opportunity to keep coming back here and providing for their families (while) keeping that relationship going.”
Clay Kuegel said “the blessing in disguise” was that three of the employees work as butchers when they go back home to visit Mexico.
“We have three guys that actually have real experience in the meat industry,” Clay Kuegel said.
And while Cortez wasn’t familiar with the trade, he’s been continuing to thrive.
“...It’s very different, but (I’ve) learned to adapt to it,” Cortez said. “I’m enjoying the job.”
Clay Kuegel said Cortez and the workers head back to Mexico for about three months each year to have time to spend time with their families, while the Kuegels encourage them to spend an additional couple weeks down there to help them be revitalized.
The Kuegels make it known that they value their work and will always have a family here in Kentucky.
“We don’t look at them as just people showing up to punch in a time card,” Clay Kuegel said. “These men are some of the hardest working men you can find in the world. …I truly believe that bridging that gap was spending time with them outside of a work environment.
“There’s a lot of times that after we’re done for the day with work here, I’ll go spend time with them in their house, and they treat me like family; and I reciprocate that.
“...It has been a blessing that we’ve been able to find an avenue that allows us to still provide jobs for them, allow them to still provide for their families, and allows us to (continue that) relationship (with them) and furthering it.”
