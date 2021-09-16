ISLAND — Billy Huckleberry, 61, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. William Russell Huckleberry was born Jan. 31, 1960 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late William Stiles and Norma Dean Epley Huckleberry and was better known as “Billy” to both his family and friends. Billy retired from Boilermakers Local #374 of Hammond, Indiana. He enjoyed playing pool at Rocky’s in Owensboro, motorcycle riding and loved being a “Papaw” to Addiline.
Survivors include a daughter, Carli Stanley (Richie) of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Addiline Cecil; a grandson on the way, Kipton Stanley; three brothers, Jimmy Huckleberry, Joe Huckleberry (Marilyn) and Bubby Huckleberry (Melinda) all of Island; three sisters, Debra Revlett (Johnny), Jennifer Huckleberry both of Island and Cara Jean Huckleberry of Muhlenberg County; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
Share your memories and photos of Billy at mus terfuneralhomes.com.
