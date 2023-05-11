OWENSBORO — Billy W. Keiser, 58, of Owensboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Billy Wayne Keiser Jr. was born May 9, 1964 in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Billy Wayne and Marjorie Marie Henning Keiser and was married to the former Tonya Kay Dukes Dec. 16, 1983. Billy was a maintenance supervisor for Kaiser Aluminum in Newburgh, Indiana and a U.S. Air Force Veteran of Operation Desert Shield / Storm. He loved smoking meat and feeding all of his friends, family and neighbors. Billy also enjoyed his trips to Florida and spending time with both his family and friends. Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Keiser.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Tonya Keiser; a son, Billy W. Keiser, III (Whitney Sykes) of Owensboro; a daughter, Ashton L. Keiser of Owensboro; a grandson, Gavin Revlett of Owensboro; his father, Billy Keiser, Sr. (Debbie Arnold) of Owensboro; a brother; two sisters; his long-time best friend, Steve Porter (Kim) of Owensboro; and his bro-cuz, Melvin Pate (Sandra) of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Billy’s family from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. Billy’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Billy W. Keiser family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Billy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.