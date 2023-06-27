The morning of Aug. 26 will see the commencement of the third annual Bluegrass Century ride at 7 a.m., leaving from the parking lot of Crosspointe Baptist Church at 550 Worthington Road in Owensboro.
The event will act as a fundraiser for Young Life of Owensboro, with this being the second year that it has been a part of the Kentucky Cycling challenge, state-wide cycling event put on by Bike Walk Kentucky, with one of five rides across the state.
Lexington has the Horsey Hundred, London has the RedBud Ride, Alexandria has Licking Valley, and Middlesboro has Rock the Crater, in addition to Owensboro’s Bluegrass Century.
Riders under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and must sign a minor registration form.
Riders with the Kentucky Cycling challenge have to participate in four of the five rides to complete it, and will get a cycling kit upon completion, consisting of a shirt and pair of shorts.
“Being a part of [the Kentucky Cycling challenge] is huge,” Jared Revlett, a board member of Bicycle Owensboro, said. “That brings a lot of people from across the state here, because they have to complete four of the five, and so if somebody happens to miss one of the other ones, they have to come here to complete the challenge. That’s good that we’re a part of it, and can bring people here from across the state; last year we had 300 riders from across the state, and even one rider from the United Kingdom that was here.”
Revlett said that there will be three different routes on the ride, including a 30-mile route that is designed for families and beginner-levels on flatter terrain, a metric century route which is about 62-63 miles designed for more advanced riders for its longer duration, and the 100-mile century route, with the metric century and century routes going through both Daviess and McLean counties.
“This is our third year of having the Bluegrass Century,” said Keith Johnson, vice chair of Bicycle Owensboro. “Year one that we had it, we had about 150 riders, last year we had about 350 [riders], and we’re hoping to grow again this year.
Along the route will be stops for people to get snacks, refill water bottles, rehydrate, and grab “fuel for their bodies to continue the rides,” Revlett said.
Revlett also hoped that people would gain a greater appreciation of cycling, and hoped to encourage those to pursue the hobby more.
The ride will benefit Young Life of Owensboro, which is a nonprofit organization in Owensboro which started in 2011, and focuses on building mentoring relationships with middle and high school students in the local community.
“That’s our main goal, but [we also want] to drive some money into the community,” Revlett said. “We’ve got people that come in here and stay in the hotels, they eat at the restaurants, they go to Friday After 5, they visit the bluegrass museum — all kinds of things. We want to drive that economic impact as well, bringing great people to Owensboro.”
The ride will also recognize community sponsors and partners, and will plan to send business their way, Johnson said.
“This could not happen without the generous folks in our community that are so willing to make financial donations, make food donations, donate their time,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that one of the many things that is encouraged at the Bluegrass Century rides would be that of the sense of camaraderie between riders, keeping them coming back to the events.
“People don’t normally sign up and come by themselves,” Johnson said. “They come with their cycling friends, and they ride together in a pack. It’s like anything exercise-related or anything active, [...] they like their people, and they like to exercise together.”
Everyone participating in the event will be required to provide their own bikes and helmets, and helmets are required for people to ride, Johnson said.
“It’s a great sport,” Johnson said. “It’s a great way to see the area, and you’re out there and unencumbered, and there’s no windows and no roof. For me, personally, it’s a therapeutic thing to do; I just really enjoy it.”
Online registration will remain open until Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m., and riders can register at www.bikereg.com/bluegrass-century-powered-for-yl. The deadline to be guaranteed a T-shirt is July 16, and walk-up registration will be available on Friday evening and Saturday morning the weekend of the ride. Registration will take place Friday evening from 4-6 p.m. at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum, and Saturday morning beginning at 6 a.m. at Crosspointe Baptist Church.
