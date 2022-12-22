The McLean County Public Schools Board of Education approved the 2023-24 academic calendar in a 4-1 during the Dec. 15 board meeting.
Ashley Troutman, assistant superintendent of student services, said the district voted on the variable calendar.
According to ky.gov, a variable student instructional year means at least one 1,062 hours of instructional time delivered on the number of student attendance days adopted by a local board of education which shall be considered proportionally equivalent to 170 student attendance days and calendar days for the purposes of a student instructional year, employment contract that are based on the school term, service credit under KRS 161.500 and funding under KRS 157.350.
The website also states that KRS 158.070 allows a local school district that “adopts a school calendar with the first student attendance day in the school term starting no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 (to) use a variable student instructional year.”
MCPS will begin its 2023-24 academic year on Aug. 30 with opening day for staff beginning Aug. 28. The last day for students is May 22, 2024.
Troutman said the calendar for the district is planned internally but that he speaks with other districts to see what their calendars will look like.
One board member, Angie Bumpus, voted no for the calendar, stating during the meeting that she preferred the traditional calendar better because there were more instructional days for students compared to the variable calendar.
2023-24 CALENDAR
Aug. 28, 2023 — Opening day for staff
Aug. 30, 2023 — First day of school for students
Sept. 4, 2023 — Labor day (no school)
Oct. 9-13, 2023 — Fall break
Nov. 7, 2023 — Election day (no school)
Nov. 22, 2023 — No school
Nov. 23, 2023 — Thanksgiving (no school)
Nov. 24, 2023 — No school
Dec. 15, 2023 — Last school day before Christmas break
Jan. 2, 2024 — First day of school for students after Christmas break
Jan. 15, 2024 — Martin Luther King Day (no school)
- Feb. 16, 2024 — No school
- Feb. 19, 2024 — No school
April 1-5, 2024 — Spring break
May 22, 2024 — Last day of school for students
- These days will be used as makeup if school is missed prior to Feb. 16, 2024.
