CALHOUN — Bob Leslie, 92, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31 at his home in Calhoun. Robert Ellis Leslie was born Oct. 10, 1929 in San Francisco, California to the late Harry Ellis and Katherine Bardgehorn Leslie and was married to the former Wanda Jo Teafatiller May 27, 1951. Bob retired as a manager from General Electric in Owensboro and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. He greatly enjoyed antique cars. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Wanda Leslie, who died May 13, 2007 and by a daughter, Lori Ann Leslie.
Survivors include two sons, Bob Leslie, Jr. of Madisonville and Greg Leslie (Marilyn) of Calhoun; a daughter, Cathy Leslie of Seattle; and four grandchildren, Lindsey Hallden (Brenton), Kaitlyn Leslie, Kelsey Leslie and Emily Leslie.
Funeral services were held on Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Charles Thomas officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Bob Leslie family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Bob at musterfuneralhomes.com.
