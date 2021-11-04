SACRAMENTO — Bob Wells, 90, of Sacramento, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bobby Gene Wells was born March 2, 1931, in Granite, Oklahoma, to the late John Wesley and Lucy Jane Blythe Wells and was married to the former Lela Nadine Tuggle on June 9, 1956. Bob retired as president of Sacramento Deposit Bank, where he was currently serving as chairman of the board, and was a member of Sacramento United Methodist Church, where he also served as a Sunday school teacher. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, taught vocational agriculture at Sacramento High School from 1957 until 1965 and was a member of the Sacramento Lions Club and Sacramento Lodge # 735 F.& A.M. Bob was a storyteller, a HAM radio operator, enjoyed photography, candle making and fishing. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nadine Wells, who died Sept. 26, 2015; by two brothers, Frank Wells and John Wells; and by a sister, Ruthie Elaine Melton.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Wells (Stanley Staton) of Manitou; a brother, Mack Wells (Jo Ann) of Indianapolis; a sister, Gladys Melton of Burkesville, Kentucky; a brother-in-law, Gene Tuggle (Lea) of Pell City, Alabama; a nephew, John E. Melton (Nicole) of Louisville; and many special friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Sacramento United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jesse Johnson and Mike McLean officiating. Burial will be in the Sacramento Methodist Cemetery in Sacramento with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Bob’s family from 5-7 p.m. today and from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Sacramento United Methodist Church. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Bob’s family.
The Bob Wells family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Methodist Cemetery Fund; C/O Kathy Gish; P.O. Box 228; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Bob at mus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.