Kentucky State Police located a body Nov. 2 in the Green River that is believed to be missing Evansville woman Elza Jo Kolle. The body was found about three miles from the boat dock in Livermore.
Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 after her car crashed into the U.S. 431 Green River bridge in McLean County.
An autopsy was scheduled for Nov. 3 in Madisonville, but the McLean County coroner believed it to be Kolle, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.
Corey King, public information officer for KSP, said Tuesday that autopsy results are pending toxicology, but there was nothing suspicious found by KSP or the coroner.
King said Kolle’s family was notified on Nov. 2.
Ken Frizzell, McLean County sheriff, said the county extended local fire departments to the rescue mission, as well as equipped boats for the search.
