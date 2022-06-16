A familiar name will be on the election ballot for Livermore, but will be running for a different office.
Sharon Nell Boyken, a city of Livermore council member since 2013, will be running for mayor in the upcoming election against candidate Dennis R. Revlett.
Boyken, 51, said she’s had thoughts about running before, with the intention of filing about “10 years down the road” or so towards retirement age.
However, when Boyken found out that Livermore’s current mayor, Jesse Johnson, who has been in office since 2019, announced in May that he would not be seeking reelection for a second term, she thought it was the right time.
“Jesse was a good mayor — I would have preferred that he had stayed,” said Boyken, the commercial lines administrator and in-house bookkeeper at Helton Insurance Agency, Inc. in Calhoun. “I actually spoke to my bosses and got their blessing …. I thought it was in the best interest of the city if I run for mayor.”
Originally born in Madisonville and first raised in the Buttonsberry community, Boyken has been a resident of Livermore since she was 5 and felt that it continued to be a good place to have family roots.
“After my kids started being born, I liked the idea that they grew up in the same town I did — having friends close by, being able to go ride your bike places ...,” Boyken said. “...I’ve just never given it a thought to leave (Livermore).”
She is a 1989 graduate of McLean County High School and graduated from Owensboro Junior College of Business in 1991 with a certificate in secretarial skills.
Boyken said that she plans to continue to work full-time at Helton if elected mayor and has consulted with other cities that have working mayors to know how to navigate through.
“It wasn’t taken just blindsided. It was actually a lot of thought, a lot of prayer, a lot of discussions that went into the idea,” Boyken said. “I wanted to make sure that people were supportive of that knowing that I have a full-time job. And I was not met with any opposition to those I spoke with at the time.”
While Boyken said that she does not have any concrete plans yet, she said that most would stay the same in the city in terms of management of the city office and the water plant.
She does have ideas of what she has in store for Livermore but said that she wants to hold off on announcing those in order to figure out some of the quirks and make sure the ideas are possible to move forward with.
“I don’t want to get people’s hopes up for things that might not happen,” she said.
However, Boyken has thoughts to bring back certain initiatives that used to be done in the city, such as the “Citizen of the Year” award.
“I think that’s something that we can bring back as an encouragement to (the residents),” she said. “Not just necessarily that they’re going to get a plaque with their name on it but at least (they’re) being rewarded for a good job well done.”
Additionally, Boyken is considering the idea of opening up Livermore City Hall for people to go walking during the winter months in order to encourage health and fitness, but would need to figure out the logistics of how that will be monitored and how it would be supervised.
Overall, Boyken said that there isn’t going to be any “ground-shaking, earth-moving things” that will take place in the first couple of years in her possible tenure but said that she plans to find ways to attract more tourism to the area.
Boyken feels that her experience and knowledge of being on the city council will benefit her potential role of leading Livermore.
“I’ve been on council for (about) 10 years so I know how a lot of things work,” Boyken said. “A lot of people in the town don’t understand the red tape that it takes to go through and get a lot of things done and (see) change.”
Her expertise in working in insurance can also prove to be a help to the position, as Boyken has worked in the field for over 20 years, such as being an account executive for commercial lines for E.M. Ford & Company, LLC in Owensboro before moving onto Helton in 2012.
Her skills include claims handling, employment practices liability, directors and officers liability insurance and property and casualty insurance.
“A huge part of the city’s revenues comes from insurance tax premiums. I understand that from the insurance side of it before I was ever on the city side to see that’s where the revenue comes from …,” Boyken said.
Some have told Boyken that being a woman may be bringing something “extra” to the table for her candidacy, but she personally doesn’t feel it to be the case.
“I don’t get hung up in that sort of thing like some people do, but it would be the first woman in many years — since our longest running mayor actually,” Boyken said.
She knows that the role will come with a lot of learn, but Boyken is ready for the challenge.
“I guess until you’re in the role, you’re not really sure (what to expect),” Boyken said. “It’s one of those (things) where until you sit in that chair, you really don’t know. There might be a lot of life things that might help me understand better but I won’t know until I’m in them. I’m used to dealing with people … in some of the worst times of their lives … and you have to learn compassion on how to deal with people. I think I’ve got a pretty good grasp on that.”
Regardless of what her plans will be, Boyken simply wants to serve the residents the best she can with her authentic self.
“The biggest thing I see (we would) do is just to make it better for the people who live (in Livermore) now,” she said. “...I’m very transparent with who I am, what I believe and how I feel; and I’m very honest and loyal — and I think if you ask anyone, they would agree with all those things. So, if that’s not enough reason — win or lose — I’m throwing a party.
“I never try to be anybody other than who I am.”
